Clemson lands commitment from elite Peach State linebacker

Clemson has landed the verbal commitment of a top linebacker prospect from the Peach State.

Mill Creek High School (Hoschton, Ga.) four-star Jamal Andeson announced his commitment to the Tigers around 1 p.m. ET on Monday.

Anderson — a 6-foot-4, 200-pound rising senior in the class of 2023, chose Clemson over schools like Michigan State, Utah, Penn State and many others. His decision comes after he took an official visit to Clemson the weekend of June 3-5

He is the son of former Utah and Atlanta Falcons All-Pro running back Jamal Anderson, Sr.

The younger Anderson received an offer from Clemson while on campus on March 12. He is ranked as high as the No. 10 outside linebacker and No. 123 overall prospect in the 2023 class by ESPN.

In addition to his Clemson visits this year, Anderson was able to take two in two game-day experiences at Memorial Stadium last season. He made his way to The Valley for Clemson’s games against Florida State and Wake Forest.

Anderson becomes the 10th commitment in Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class overall, joining Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Ala.) five-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, Edison (Miami, Fla.) four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph, St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) four-star defensive end David Ojiegbe, Vandegrift (Austin, Texas) four-star offensive lineman Ian Reed, Westlake (Atlanta, Ga.) four-star cornerback Avieon Terrell, First Baptist Academy (Naples, Fla.) four-star tight end Olsen Patt Henry, St. Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star cornerback Branden Strozier, Sumner (Riverview, Fla.) four-star safety Kylen Webb and Rockwall (TX.) four-star wide receiver Noble Johnson.

With the addition of Anderson, Clemson’s 2023 class now ranks No. 8 nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.