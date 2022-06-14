Clemson has its next baseball coach

Graham Neff and Clemson have a new baseball coach.

The Clemson Insider has confirmed that Michigan’s Erik Bakich has agreed to a deal to become the next head coach for the Tigers.

Bakich comes with ties to Clemson’s program. He got his coaching career started at Clemson as a volunteer assistant under Jack Leggett in 2002. Clemson went to the College World Series in Bakich’s lone season on staff.

Bakich also spent time as an assistant at Vanderbilt and was the head coach for three seasons at Maryland before taking the job at Michigan, where he just completed his 10th season. He led the Wolverines to the College World Series in 2019, their first trip to Omaha since 1984.

He currently makes roughly $400,000 in base salary as part of a contract that was extended following the Wolverines’ CWS appearance in 2019.

Bakich, whose team was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament last week, is no longer coaching this season. Bakich’s squad fell just short of its second super regional appearance in the last three NCAA Tournaments, falling to Louisville, 11-9, in the final game of the Louisville Regional on Monday, June 6.

Photo courtesy of Steven Branscombe/USA Today Sports