Clemson makes top group for highly regarded OL prospect

A four-star offensive lineman in the class of 2023 dropped his top schools on Tuesday night via social media.

Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.)’s Stanton Ramil is down to Clemson, Tennessee, Michigan State, Pitt, North Carolina, Auburn, Mississippi State and Penn State.

Ramil (6-7, 310) is ranked as high as the No. 9 offensive tackle and No. 87 overall prospect in the 2023 class by ESPN, while he is the No. 20 OT and No. 192 overall prospect in his class per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson offered Ramil back on May 12 and he visited campus two days later. He was not a part of Clemson’s official visit weekend, as he’s taken official visits to Pitt (June 2-4) and UNC (June 9-11).