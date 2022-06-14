10 programs set APR records; football tied for top Power Five

CLEMSON, S.C. – Ten Clemson programs set or tied multi-year records for Academic Progress Rate (APR) in the NCAA’s data release on Tuesday, including six perfect 1,000 multi-year scores, and 14 single-year scores at 1,000. As a whole, Clemson set a department-record 997, which set a new mark for all sports. The release, which returned after a one-year hiatus, includes the 2017-18 through 2020-21 academic years.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our student-athletes, coaches and Nieri staff who continue to push us to new heights and congratulate them on this accomplishment,” said Director of Athletics Graham Neff. “We often talk about being able to achieve on and off the field at Clemson, and this report validates that.”

Women’s Golf, Men’s Golf, Softball, Women’s Tennis, Men’s Cross Country and Women’s Cross Country comprised the perfect 1,000 multi-year scores, while Football (999), Women’s Track (998), Women’s Basketball (991) and Men’s Track (988) also set program records.

All seventeen of Clemson’s eligible programs were above 967, with 14 of those coming in at 980 or better. Every women’s sport had a single-year APR of 1000 for the 2020-21 year.

Program Notes:

Baseball, Men’s Cross Country, Football, Men’s Golf, Women’s Cross Country, Women’s Golf, Softball and Women’s Tennis were each among the top ten percent in their sport, which historically has earned a Public Recognition Award.

The football program’s 999 multi-year score matched the highest among Division I Power Five institutions in this data release, and was tied for second behind only Columbia University. During this period, Clemson football won four ACC championships, advanced to four College Football Playoffs, and won the 2018 National Championship.

Football has been among the top ten percent of all football programs nationally in ten of the last eleven years.

Softball earned a 1,000 in its first data release, one of four ACC programs to record a multi-year rate of 1,000.

Baseball’s multi-year rate of 995 is tied for fourth among Power-Five schools, and second in the ACC (Duke, 997)

Women’s Golf has recorded a 1,000 in all seven years in which they’ve been eligible.

Men’s Soccer’s 989 was its third-highest on record

Women’s basketball’s 991 was 13 points higher than its’ previous record, a 978 in 2009-10.

Women’s Soccer has been above a 990 for each of the six previous years.

Scores: Multi-Year (2020-21 Only) Bold: Program Record;

Women’s Sports:

Basketball: 991 (1000);

(1000); Cross Country: 1000 (1000);

(1000); Golf: 1000 (1000);

(1000); Rowing: 984 (1000);

Soccer: 997 (1000);

Softball 1000 (1000);

(1000); Tennis: 1000 (1000);

(1000); Track: 998 (1000);

(1000); Volleyball: 995 (1000)

Men’s Sports:

Baseball: 995 (983);

Football: 999 (994);

(994); Basketball: 980 (1000);

Cross Country: 1000 (1000);

(1000); Golf: 1000 (1000);

(1000); Soccer: 989 (1000);

Tennis: 967 (1000);

Track: 988 (1000)

ABOUT THE APR

The Academic Progress Rate is a real-time measure of eligibility and retention of student-athletes competing on every Division I sports team.

The most recent APR scores are based on a multi-year rate that averages scores from the 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years. Under the revised penalty structure, the Division I Board of Directors has set a cut score of 930 (out of 1,000) as a threshold for teams to meet or face possible sanctions. An APR of 930 projects a 50 percent Graduation Success Rate (GSR). The goal of the NCAA’s academic performance program is improvement, not punishment. Not only does the program ensure accountability for student-athletes, teams and institutions, but also it provides fairness by considering individual circumstances per team and school.

