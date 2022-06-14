The Newcomer Files: Caden Story

Clemson signed 21 players as part of its 2022 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus.

Nine signees went through spring practice as early enrollees while the rest, including transfer Hunter Johnson, will arrive on campus this summer. The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at each newcomer and the likelihood of him contributing immediately this fall based on development and positional need.

Next up is Caden Story.

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 275 pounds

Ranking: 4 stars (247Sports Composite)

Previous school: Lanett (Alabama) High

Early enrollee? No

The skinny: Clemson has Nick Eason to thank for Story ending up at Clemson. An Alabama native, Story was committed to Auburn until Clemson coach Dabo Swinney hired Eason away from Auburn’s staff to replace Todd Bates. Story ultimately decided to follow Eason to Clemson following a prep career in which he won multiple state championships and was twice named Alabama’s Class 2A Lineman of the Year. He was credited with 184 tackles and 37 sacks over the final three seasons of his high school career.

Story projects as an interior defensive lineman in college, and he already reminds Swinney of former Clemson defensive tackle D.J. Reader given Story’s blend of size and athleticism. If he was walking into any other defensive line room in the country, Story would likely be a prime candidate to contribute immediately. But cracking the rotation along what’s perhaps the deepest, most talented defensive front in college football would be difficult for any newcomer this year. The Tigers are loaded on the interior with veterans like Bryan Bresee, Tyler Davis, Ruke Orhorhoro, Tre Williams and Etinosa Reuben leading the way. Barring mass attrition at the position, Story may be looking at a redshirt season by default.