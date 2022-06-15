Another Clemson baseball transfer will play for Gamecocks

Another Clemson baseball transfer will play for Gamecocks

By June 15, 2022 9:44 am

A second former Clemson baseball player announced on Wednesday that he will be transferring to South Carolina.  On June 6 Dylan Brewer announced that he was transferring to play for the Gamecocks.

Jonathan French took to Twitter Wednesday morning to announce his new home.

French started 37 games for Clemson in 2022 and hit .218 with 8 home runs.

