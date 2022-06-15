Another Clemson baseball transfer will play for Gamecocks

A second former Clemson baseball player announced on Wednesday that he will be transferring to South Carolina. On June 6 Dylan Brewer announced that he was transferring to play for the Gamecocks.

Jonathan French took to Twitter Wednesday morning to announce his new home.

I have committed to further my athletic and academic career at the University of South Carolina! pic.twitter.com/q9dkmQjASt — Frenchie (@frenchjonathan_) June 15, 2022

French started 37 games for Clemson in 2022 and hit .218 with 8 home runs.