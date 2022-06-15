Clemson linebacker target locks in commitment date

A priority linebacker target for Clemson in the 2023 recruiting class has set his commitment date.

Denmark (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star Dee Crayton announced via social media Wednesday morning that he will announce his commitment at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Crayton made an official visit to Clemson from June 3-5.

Last month, he dropped his final five schools via social media, revealing Clemson, Auburn, Mizzou, Penn State and UCF as his finalists.

“Definitely, something that comes right to mind is my relationship with Coach Wes (Goodwin),” Crayton told The Clemson Insider when asked why he included Clemson among his top schools. “He actually came to my practice (Monday, May 9). He’s always just recruiting me hard. We talk every day — he makes sure he calls me and we chat it up whether it’s for five minutes or 15 — we’re always just talking.”

“Just being able to see myself in the defense and my head coach (Mike Palmieri) actually coached Trenton (Simpson),” Crayton continued. “He’s kind of aligned with Clemson in coaching linebackers. (Coach Goodwin) is coaching Trenton now, so that’s pretty cool seeing him develop and that possibly being me.”

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound rising senior is ranked as high as the nation’s No. 135 overall prospect in the 2023 class by Rivals, which considers him the No. 10 outside linebacker in the country for his class.

I will be announcing my COMMITMENT Saturday @ 2pm!!! WHERE’S HOME⁉️ — DeeCrayton🦈 (@Run_DMC8) June 15, 2022

–Photo courtesy of Crayton (@Run_DMC8) on Twitter

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.