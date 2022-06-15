The Newcomer Files: Collin Sadler

Clemson signed 21 players as part of its 2022 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus.

Nine signees went through spring practice as early enrollees while the rest, including transfer Hunter Johnson, will arrive on campus this summer. The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at each newcomer and the likelihood of him contributing immediately this fall based on development and positional need.

Next up is Collin Sadler.

Position: Offensive line

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 295 pounds

Ranking: 4 stars (247Sports Composite)

Previous school: Greenville Senior High

Early enrollee? Yes

The skinny: Another significant in-state get for Clemson, Sadler is one of just two signees for the Tigers along an offensive line that had minimal attrition after last season outside of the center position. Sadler, an Under Armour All-American as a high school senior, was a key piece up front for a Greenville team that made its deepest playoff run ever last fall. Alabama, Georgia LSU and Michigan were just some of the schools that offered Sadler a scholarship before he ultimately chose to stay home.

With a long frame, Sadler projects primarily as a tackle in college, where he repped almost exclusively this spring after enrolling early. But he’s also versatile enough to slide inside if needed, something he showed in the spring game when he got the start at left guard primarily because of injuries to some of Clemson’s other interior linemen. Sadler even played center during the Under Armour All-American game. But assuming the Tigers stay away from major injuries up front next season, Sadler will likely spend it competing for a spot on the two-deep at tackle, where there isn’t a ton of proven depth behind Jordan McFadden and Walker Parks. Tristan Leigh and Blake Miller, a fellow freshman, are the primary competition there.