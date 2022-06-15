Three Tigers at the top of this early 2023 NFL Draft prospect ranking

This week, CBS Sports released an early ranking of eligible prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Three Clemson standouts are ranked among the top 10 players on the list, which was put together by CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and Josh Edwards.

Junior defensive end Myles Murphy is the highest ranked of the Tigers trio, checking in as the No. 5 overall prospect for next year’s draft, followed by junior linebacker Trenton Simpson at No. 8 and redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee at No. 10.

Seven of the players ranked as top-10 prospects for next year’s draft on the CBS Sports list are from Clemson, Alabama (edge defender Will Anderson Jr. at No. 1 and quarterback Bryce Young at No. 4), Ohio State (quarterback C.J. Stroud at No. 2) and Georgia (defensive lineman Jalen Carter at No. 3).

“At this time of year, early rankings are often littered with power programs like Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson because they dominated the recruiting rankings for such a long period of time and it is so early in the process that the smaller school prospects are not evaluated until later. The upcoming draft class is no exception,” Edwards wrote.

“As much as these quarterbacks are talked up, there is not a player that is just a slam dunk No. 1 overall selection like Trevor Lawrence, Andrew Luck or John Elway before him. Each has talent, but also deficiencies. … there is a talented list of defenders like Alabama’s Anderson, Georgia’s Carter, Clemson’s Murphy and Simpson, and more.”

A former Top 5 national recruit who made an instant impact, earning Freshman All-America honors from several outlets in 2020 and earning a fourth-team All-American selection from Phil Steele in 2021, Murphy enters 2022 credited with 94 tackles (26.0 for loss), 11.0 sacks, five forced fumbles and three pass breakups in 963 snaps over 25 games (16 starts).

Simpson enters 2022 credited with 110 tackles (18.5 for loss), 10.0 sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble in 837 snaps over 25 games (15 starts), while Bresee enters this season credited with 48 tackles (9.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a safety in 586 defensive snaps over 16 games (14 starts). Prior to being limited to four games last season due to a torn ACL, Bresee became the second ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in Clemson history in 2020, joining Dexter Lawrence (2016).

