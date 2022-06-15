Top Kentucky QB has 'awesome' experience at Clemson camp

Among the standout quarterbacks who had the chance to showcase their talent on the fourth day of Dabo Swinney Camp on June 11 was Cutter Boley — a 6-foot-5, 200-pound rising sophomore gunslinger from Lexington (KY.) Christian Academy.

“It was awesome,” Boley told The Clemson Insider regarding his camp experience. “I love working with Coach Streeter. His personality and the way he coaches is awesome. He’s very detailed, which I like. He’s not very vague and you can really tell that he knows what he’s talking about with everything he teaches. He’s been around the game a long time and he’s coached a lot of QBs.

What type of feedback did Boley get from Clemson’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach?

“A lot of good and then a lot of teaching points with my arm slot, my footwork and stuff like that,” Boley continued. “He was just saying that he loves me and that he loves my ball and he loves how I throw. He said that I’m still young, that I have time to develop and there’s some things I need to work on.”

Boley was appreciative that he was able to take away some things from his time at Clemson. He wants the camp experience to be fun but also wants there to be a level of learning and understanding of how to become a better quarterback. And for that, he’s grateful that Streeter was more of a teacher and less of an evaluator.

For Boley, it wasn’t just Streeter’s teaching methods that stood out. He was also impressed with how the rest of Clemson’s coaching staff conducted themselves during this past Saturday’s camp.

“All the coaches really, just the people around the program,” he said. “All the coaches, no two of them are saying different things. Everybody is saying the same thing and everybody has the same goal in mind. Everybody has that championship mentality, which is awesome and I love. They all strive to be the best. There’s no coming second there.”

Shortly after he participated in both the morning and afternoon sessions of Saturday’s Swinney Camp, Boley made his way to Virginia Tech for an unofficial visit, where he picked up his latest offer.

He told us that he will be camping at the University of Michigan on Wednesday and this weekend he’ll travel to both Florida and Florida State. Next weekend, he’ll be at the University of Alabama and Tennessee.

For Boley this summer was about camping at and visiting schools that have shown interest in him. He wasn’t going to go anywhere that he didn’t have contact with. He went to or will go to all the schools that he felt like were really interested in him.

“This summer is just a summer to get out there and show schools that I can throw and what I can do,” he said. “And then, next summer will be more of where I’m interested in, just narrowing it down a little bit.”

While Clemson isn’t a school that’s offered him — the Tigers don’t typically offer rising sophomores — Boley figures that Dabo Swinney’s program will certainly play a role in his recruitment going forward.

“That’s definitely going to be a school until the end that I’ll consider going to and I’ll always have strong feelings for,” Boley said.

What would a Clemson offer down the road mean for Boley and his recruitment?

“It would mean a lot,” he said. “Getting an offer from a school that I’ve grown up watching and Clemson’s always been one of those four or five schools that you consider one of the top football schools in the nation; Clemson’s always been in that group. Getting an offer from them would be unreal.”

Boley imagines that he’ll be back for a game-day visit sometime this fall.