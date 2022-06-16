5-star, nation’s No. 1 LB discusses latest trip to Tiger Town

Now that Clemson has formally turned the page to offering prospects in the 2024 class, the Tigers have extended offers to a bunch of rising juniors, but the first of those 2024 recruits to earn an offer from Dabo Swinney’s program was Jefferson (Ga.) High School five-star Sammy Brown.

Brown – the nation’s No. 1 linebacker in his class, per multiple recruiting services – picked up that offer while on campus March 12 and then returned on April 6 to take in Clemson’s final spring practice prior to its April 9 spring game.

Brown (6-2, 220) was most recently back on campus for another visit last weekend, and he spoke with The Clemson Insider about his latest trip to Tiger Town.

“We went up Friday morning and left that night,” Brown told The Clemson Insider. “My brother was camping in the weekend camp, so we just helped him out and made a visit out of it. I was able to spend a lot of time with Coach Goodwin (defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Wes Goodwin) and be able to just talk with him. I was also able to talk with some of the players that were working the linebacker drills.”

Sammy’s brother, Max, a class of 2027 athlete, enjoyed his experience participating in the Swinney Camp.

“He loved the camp,” Sammy said. “He was able to work with the older group a little bit and get some coaching from Coach Goodwin and what not.”

Speaking of Goodwin, Sammy feels that their bond continued to grow while spending more time together last Friday.

“Our relationship is definitely getting stronger,” he said. “It’s a lot more talks about hunting and fishing than it is football. A little recruiting here and there, but mostly the conversation is about life outside football.”

Overall, the highlight of Friday’s visit for Sammy was learning about P.A.W. Journey, a leadership initiative that develops the Clemson football program’s student-athletes through personal growth, life skills and professional development.

“It was really cool to just see what they’re doing and how they’re developing players off the field,” he said.

Did this particular visit change anything about where the Tigers currently stand in his recruitment?

“I’m still trying to stay totally neutral on schools right now,” he said, “but I really like what Clemson is doing!”

Sammy said if he and his family can’t get back to Clemson again this summer, they will try to return for a game this fall.

He is rated as a five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, which ranks him as the No. 1 linebacker and No. 6 overall player in the 2024 class regardless of position.