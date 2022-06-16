Big Virginia lineman announces offer from Clemson

A four-star offensive lineman in the class of 2024 announced an offer from Clemson on Thursday.

Fletcher Westphal of Tuscarora High School (Leesburg, Va.) reported the offer via Twitter late Thursday afternoon following a visit to campus.

“After a glorious day with (Clemson offensive line coach Thomas Austin), I am honored to have received an offer from @ClemsonFB,” Westphal wrote.

The 6-foot-8, 330-pounder is ranked as the No. 15 offensive tackle and No. 251 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

Westphal spoke to The Clemson Insider last month about what an offer from the Tigers would mean to him.

“It would definitely be an honor,” Westphal said. “My family does a lot of research on these colleges…you search up academics, what they’re ranked at as a public school, private school, what their reputation is? Our family wasn’t super big into college football before, so we didn’t know a lot of this stuff. Clemson, I mean, they’re definitely up there.”

