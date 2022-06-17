Bad news for Boston College

Bad news for the Boston College football team heading into the 2022 season.

Christian Mahogany, an offensive guard who is a top NFL Draft prospect, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Thursday that he tore his ACL last month and expects to miss the entire 2022 campaign.

According to Thamel, Mahogany suffered the ACL injury in his right knee while working out at home in New Jersey.

Mahogany, a 6-foot-3, 335-pound redshirt junior, was a popular preseason All-ACC pick and was ranked by ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. as the No. 2 offensive guard prospect for next year’s draft.

Mahogany told Thamel that he is planning to come back to Boston College for the 2023 season.

As Thamel noted, Boston College will have five new full-time starters on the offensive line to start the season now that the Eagles will be without Mahogany, a second-team All-ACC selection last season.

Clemson plays at Boston College on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.