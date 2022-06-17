New ACC names to know: Georgia Tech

Clemson will have its share of newcomers that contribute this fall, but what about the Tigers’ competition?

The Clemson Insider is taking a look at some fresh faces around the ACC that could make an immediate impact for their new teams. Whether it be transfers or incoming freshmen, we’ll start with some new names to know on teams that the Tigers will face next season before moving on to the rest of the league.

Georgia Tech

RB Dylan McDuffie

One of the top Group of Five transfers this offseason, McDuffie has two years of eligibility remaining at Tech after leading Buffalo in rushing last fall (1,049 yards), which ranked fourth in the Mid-American Conference. With Tech’s leading rusher, Jahymr Gibbs, transferring to Alabama, there’s an opportunity for McDuffie to take over the lead role in the Yellow Jackets’ backfield, though there will be competition for that spot. Either way, McDuffie is an experienced back that figures to be a major part of the equation to Tech’s ground game this fall.

RB Antonio Martin

As for that backfield competition, Martin could be the biggest threat to McDuffie’s bid for RB1 status. The highest-ranked signee in Tech’s 2022 recruiting class, Martin had offers from Alabama, Michigan and Miami among others before ultimately choosing to play for Geoff Collins’ program. The opportunity for early playing time may have been best at Tech for Martin, a stoutly built newcomer who stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 215 pounds. He rushed for 1,114 yards and 16 touchdowns in Georgia’s 6A classification as a high school senior and could be a significant piece of Tech’s backfield sooner rather than later.

DB Khari Gee

Another transfer, Gee is looking for a fresh start back home. The Atlanta native began his college career at Notre Dame, but Gee didn’t appear in any games as a true freshman for the Fighting Irish last season. Gee figures to have a better opportunity to get on the field at Tech after the Yellow Jackets lost both starting safeties, Tariq Carpenter and Juanyeh Thomas, off last year’s team. The Yellow Jackets brought in multiple defensive back transfers to address that need, and Gee is a long, rangy safety at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds that can help.

