The Newcomer Files: Myles Oliver

Clemson signed 21 players as part of its 2022 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus.

Nine signees went through spring practice as early enrollees while the rest, including transfer Hunter Johnson, will arrive on campus this summer. The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at each newcomer and the likelihood of him contributing immediately this fall based on development and positional need.

Next up is Myles Oliver.

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 170 pounds

Ranking: 3 stars (247Sports Composite)

Previous school: Douglas County (Georgia) High

Early enrollee? No

The skinny: Oliver is one of three corners Clemson signed this year as the Tigers work to restock at the position with Andrew Booth and Mario Goodrich off to the NFL. As a former quarterback who transitioned to defense midway through his high school career, Oliver is still raw at the position but doesn’t lack for athleticism. He also ran track for Douglas County, so there’s speed to work with, too. Oliver was a Class 6A all-state selection in Georgia following a senior season in which he posted 75 tackles and five interceptions.

Oliver will get his first chance to compete with Clemson’s other six scholarships corners come fall camp, though he was the only newcomer at the position that didn’t enroll early. Fellow freshmen Jeadyn Lukus and Toriano Pride Jr. impressed during their first spring with the Tigers and enter the summer with a leg up on Oliver in terms of experience and getting caught up to speed with the college game. With Sheridan Jones, Malcolm Greene, Fred Davis and Nate Wiggins also back, it may not be realistic to expect Oliver to crack the rotation in Year 1 unless injuries force the Tigers’ hand at the position.