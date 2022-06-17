Top Midwest TE scores Clemson offer

A highly touted tight end prospect from the Midwest reported an offer from Clemson Friday.

Marian Central Catholic High School (Woodstock, Illinois) 2024 four-star Christian Bentancur announced the offer via social media.

Bentancur who is ranked as the nation’s No. 14 tight end in the 2024 class by 247Sports, made his way to Clemson for the first session of the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 1 and came away very impressed after his time at the camp.

When The Clemson Insider recently spoke with Bentancur, he told us that Kyle Richardson and the rest of Clemson’s coaches seemed to like what they saw from the 6-foot-5, 235-pound rising junior when he worked out.

“Coach Richardson and the rest of the coaching staff seemed very interested and impressed,” Bentancur said. “Big things are coming soon!”

Based on how the camp went for Bentancur and his conversations with Richardson, Bentancur is optimistic about his chances of adding Clemson to his offer list that already includes schools such as Oklahoma, Oregon, Stanford, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Iowa State, Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisville, Virginia Tech and Cincinnati.

“I feel like my chances are pretty good after talking to Coach Richardson,” Bentancur said of potentially earning an offer from Clemson. “Hopefully we’ll see it in the near future!”

He was right.

Bentancur is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 prospect in the state of Illinois, No. 14 tight end nationally and No. 235 overall prospect regardless of position for the 2024 class.

As a sophomore last season, he recorded 53 receptions for 1,165 yards and 16 touchdowns.

