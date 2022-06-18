Big Virginia lineman 'definitely grateful' for 'special' Clemson offer

Fletcher Westphal became the latest recipient of a Clemson offer on Thursday.

The big-time four-star offensive tackle out of Tuscarora (Leesburg, Va.) was back in Tiger Town for the first time since March. He had a chance to spend a lot of time with Thomas Austin and spoke at length with Clemson’s offensive line coach, who surprised him with Thursday’s offer.

In a phone interview with The Clemson Insider Friday, Westphal detailed his latest “pretty darn good” Clemson experience and was able to give more on how his latest offer came about.

“I was just stunned,” Westphal said of receiving the offer from the Tigers. “I know how conservative Clemson is with their offers. When less than 100 are given, it makes it even more special. Definitely grateful.”

“Clemson is pretty well known and they tend to be one of the best football schools in the ACC,” he added. “They’re definitely a consistent and stable team and it’s definitely a wonderful offer to have.”

In addition to earning the offer, Thursday was an opportunity for Westphal to improve an already strong relationship with Austin. He was previously on campus with more than a handful of prospects back on March 12, so this time around he was able to spend some 1-on-1 time with Clemson’s offensive line coach.

“I definitely have a pretty good relationship with Coach Austin,” Westphal said. “He invests a lot of time in me and I invest a lot of time in him.”

Going forward, Westphal imagines that Clemson will certainly be a school that plays a role in his recruitment.

“Clemson is 100% a school I’d consider,” he said.

As far as the remainder of his recruitment is concerned, this summer has been a busy one for Westphal. He was at the University of Georgia on Friday and will be at the University of Alabama Saturday. Westphal will make a handful of other visits later this month, as he’ll be heading to Ohio State (June 24), South Carolina (June 25) and Virginia Tech (June 26).

The 6-foot-8, 330-pounder is ranked as the No. 15 offensive tackle and No. 251 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

— Photo for this article courtesy of Fletcher Westphal.

