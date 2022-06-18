Former Clemson signee announces new home

A former Clemson signee who had been set to enroll at Clemson later this month has chosen his new college home.

Short Hills (N.J.) Seton Hall Prep middle infielder Chris Maldonado announced his commitment to Vanderbilt via Instagram on Saturday.

As The Clemson Insider reported on Monday, Maldonado would no longer be attending Clemson following the dismissal of former head coach Monte Lee last month. Once the Tigers’ top position player in the class of 2022, who was set to enroll at Clemson later this month, Maldonado asked for and was granted his release.

Maldonado originally pledged to Lee and Clemson in August of 2019. He comes from a good baseball family, as one of his brothers played at Pittsburgh, and his other brother, Nick, is a junior right-handed pitcher at Vanderbilt.

