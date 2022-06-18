Raiders GM praises Renfrow, explains decision to give him contract extension

Hunter Renfrow is coming off a career season in 2021, when the former Clemson star and current Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver led the team in catches (103), receiving yards (1,038) and touchdown catches (nine).

Of course, Renfrow’s productivity and ability as a weapon out of the slot are big reasons why the Raiders wanted to keep “The Slot Machine” around and thus decided to sign him to a two-year, $32 million contract extension this month.

But another thing that factored prominently into Renfrow getting a new deal — which will keep him under contract through the 2024 season and includes $21 million in guaranteed money – is who Renfrow is off the field as well.

Speaking with Raiders.com’s Eddie Paskal on the “Upon Further Review” podcast, Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler praised Renfrow and indicated that his character had a lot to do with the team’s commitment to him and decision to give him the extension.

“Well, I’ve said it over and over again, but part of the process of understanding him being a long-term fit was understanding the person,” Ziegler said, “and Hunter is a low-maintenance player who’s an incredibly hard worker, very smart, diligent about his craft, and so again, it kind of started there.”

Renfrow is the total package, on the field and off it, and on the field, he had a stellar 2021 campaign that saw him earn his first career Pro Bowl nod.

Last season, Renfrow became the first Raiders receiver to record over 1,000 receiving yards in a season since 2016 and just the third player in franchise history to record 100-plus receptions in a single season. He is also just the second wide receiver in Raiders history to record both 100-plus receptions and 1,000-plus receiving yards in a single season.

Since being drafted by the Raiders in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft (149th overall), Renfrow has recorded 208 catches for 2,299 yards and 15 touchdowns across 46 games over his first three NFL seasons.

When you add Renfrow’s character to his pass-catching and route-running ability, third-down prowess and overall skillset, it’s easy to see why the Raiders wanted to lock him up through 2024, at least.

“And then you look at the skillset – and I’ve talked a little bit about it before – but very good route runner, good short-area quickness, has the ability to get open in tight spaces,” Ziegler said. “In the past, has been really productive on third down, and he’s worked really hard to learn our system and understand our route concepts and learn the intricacies of what he needs to do in this offensive system.

“But highly productive young player that we’re excited to work with in the future and continue to see that progress be made.”

Continued progress. GM Dave Ziegler outlines his expectations heading into training camp, talks Hunter Renfrow's extension and more on UFR 🎙️ — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) June 16, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.