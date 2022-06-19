Fast-rising Georgia OL would ‘love to be a part of’ Clemson’s program

A fast-rising offensive line prospect from the Peach State participated in Day 2 of the Dabo Swinney Camp on Thursday, June 2.

North Cobb Christian School (Kennesaw, Ga.) three-star interior O-lineman Gabriel Fortson – a 6-foot-4, 300-pound rising senior in the class of 2023 – had a great time while competing at the camp and working with the Tigers’ coaching staff.

“It was a ton of fun,” he told The Clemson Insider. “I got to compete and get to be with the coaches a little bit, see what they’re all about, and it was fun. I liked it.”

Fortson saw his recruitment explode last month after he picked up his first offer from Georgia Tech on May 2. Between then and May 19, he racked up 18 more offers, including ACC and SEC offers from North Carolina, NC State, Duke, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Missouri.

According to Fortson, he received very positive feedback regarding his camp performance from Clemson offensive line coach Thomas Austin.

“He loved everything about me at camp,” Fortson said. “He said he’ll give me a call within a couple of weeks or so and follow back up and things like that.”

What specifically impressed Austin about Fortson’s camp showing and him as an offensive lineman?

“He liked the way that I’m physical off the ball,” Fortson said. “He said I have great feet. He likes the way my hips move and everything.”

Fortson, who also camped at Clemson last summer, indicated that Austin took notice of his improvement from last year’s camp to this year’s.

“I had a couple things to work on from last camp to this camp, and he liked how I put everything together coming into this year,” Fortson said, “and he said he’ll follow back up with me a little later on.”

In addition to traveling to Clemson for the Swinney Camp last year, Fortson made a couple of game-day visits to Death Valley during the season and said he “definitely” plans to return to Tiger Town for another game this fall.

He also said he “definitely” feels better about his chances of earning an offer from the Tigers based on how this year’s Swinney Camp went for him.

“It’d mean a lot,” Fortson said of a potential Clemson offer. “It’d immediately be one of my top schools in the list. Honestly, I’d love to go there. Everything’s so family oriented, and Coach Swinney’s such a great coach and everything. I’d love to be a part of it.”

–Photo courtesy of Gabriel Fortson on Twitter (@Gabriel_5077)