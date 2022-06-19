Former Clemson pledge commits to another ACC school

A former Clemson pledge made a verbal commitment to another ACC school on Sunday evening.

Bridgeland High School (Cypress, Texas) three-star tight end Reid Mikeska announced his commitment to Miami via social media, choosing the Hurricanes over Oklahoma.

Mikeska (6-6, 233) decommitted from Clemson on May 12 after originally committing to the Tigers on April 13.

Mikeska is ranked as the No. 29 tight end in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Last season, he caught 24 passes for 229 yards and four touchdowns.

