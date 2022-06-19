Former Clemson pledge commits to another ACC school

Former Clemson pledge commits to another ACC school

Recruiting

Former Clemson pledge commits to another ACC school

By June 19, 2022 8:36 pm

By |

A former Clemson pledge made a verbal commitment to another ACC school on Sunday evening.

Bridgeland High School (Cypress, Texas) three-star tight end Reid Mikeska announced his commitment to Miami via social media, choosing the Hurricanes over Oklahoma.

Mikeska (6-6, 233) decommitted from Clemson on May 12 after originally committing to the Tigers on April 13.

Mikeska is ranked as the No. 29 tight end in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Last season, he caught 24 passes for 229 yards and four touchdowns.

No fanbase is more passionate about winning. Clemson fans and businesses have always stepped up to provide what is needed for the Tigers to compete with the best. The college landscape has changed with name, image and likeness. Dear Old Clemson will do things the ‘Clemson way’ to support a grassroots effort to help the best fanbase in the nation meet this new challenge. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

, , , , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

7hr

An in-state prospect in the class of 2023 has decommitted from the Clemson baseball program. Spring Valley High School (Columbia, S.C.) middle infielder Brent Gibbs announced via social media Sunday that he (…)

11hr

Clemson will have its share of newcomers that contribute this fall, but what about the Tigers’ competition? The Clemson Insider is taking a look at some fresh faces around the ACC that could make an (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home