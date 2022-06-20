Packer believes Clemson's defense will be 'really, really special' in 2022

On Packer and Durham on ACC Network this past week, after talking about golf, Mark Packer and Wes Durham brought up the following tweet from Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas:

Hit the course for the first time today. 240 yards out, double bogey and a bogey on last 2 holes out of 9.

Sooooo, I'll be going to get fitted for my own clubs soon🤣🤣 — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) June 15, 2022

Durham pointed out that Thomas (listed at 6-foot-2, 265 pounds on his official Clemson bio) is one big man on the golf course, and Packer replied, “He is a big, strong dude, is who he is… a heat-seeking missile.”

Packer then went on to talk about Thomas deciding to come back for his fifth year with the Tigers in 2022 — along with fellow Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry opting to return for his fifth year as well — and how good Packer believes Clemson’s defense will be this season.

“I tell you what, that was a big deal for him coming back,” Packer said of Thomas. “He and KJ Henry are the two guys on the defensive side – and Clemson’s got so much talent on that side, it’s stupid – but those are two dudes that you almost thought, ‘Well, they’ll be gone, it’s catch ya later.’ The fact that they both decided to come back, in addition to all that defensive line talent – I think they’re going to be filthy on the defensive side. I mean, really, really special.”

Last season, Clemson’s defense ranked first in the ACC and second nationally behind only national champion Georgia in scoring defense, with the Tigers allowing only 14.8 points per game.

A third-team All-ACC selection in 2021, Thomas tallied 27 tackles (5.5 for loss), 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup over 12 games (10 starts) and was credited with a team-high 17 quarterback pressures.

Henry put together a career year with a strong finish in 2021, ending the season credited with 28 tackles (6.5 for loss), 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 13 games (four starts).

Thomas and Henry will join forces on Clemson’s defensive front with players such as 2021 first-team All-ACC selection Tyler Davis, 2021 second-team All-ACC selection Myles Murphy and 2021 third-team all-conference pick Bryan Bresee.

