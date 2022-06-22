5-star edge rusher adds Clemson offer on visit

A five-star edge rusher in the 2024 class picked up an offer from Clemson while on campus Wednesday.

Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, AZ.) announced the offer from the Tigers via social media Wednesday afternoon.

Rushing (6-5, 235) is rated as a five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, which considers him the No. 4 edge defender and No. 27 overall prospect in the 2024 class.