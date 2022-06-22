Former Tiger reportedly being released by NFL team

A former Clemson standout has reportedly been cut by an NFL team.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are releasing punter Bradley Pinion today, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

“Tampa drafted Jake Camarda in the fourth round,” Garafolo wrote on Twitter. “Pinion, who kicked and punted through a torn hip labrum and hip impingement last year, passed a physical yesterday. Expect multiple teams to have interest.”

Pinion has played with the Buccaneers since 2019 and was previously a member of the San Francisco 49ers from 2015-18 after being drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft (165th overall).

Pinion won Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers when they beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, on Feb. 7, 2021.

For his NFL career (2015-2021), Pinion has played in 111 games and averaged 43.7 yards per punt to go with 418 touchbacks on kickoffs and a 78.9 percent touchback percentage.

At Clemson, Pinion had a 41.1-yard average and 39.2-yard net average on 140 punts in 34 games (25 starts) in his career. He had 55 punts inside the 20 with only two touchbacks and punted 102 times without a touchback (with 42 inside the 20) before his first touchback in 2014.

