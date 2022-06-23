Arch Manning makes his college decision

Arch Manning has made his college decision.

The prized quarterback recruit announced his commitment to Texas via social media Thursday.

One of the most highly sought-after signal-callers in recent memory, Manning is ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class by multiple services.

The five-star prospect from Isidore Newman School (New Orleans, La.) chose the Longhorns over schools like Alabama and Georgia.

Manning camped at Clemson in June 2021 and returned to campus for the Florida State game last October. The Tigers offered him when he was on campus for the Swinney Camp.

Of course, Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, grandson of former Ole Miss and Saints quarterback Archie Manning and nephew of NFL greats Peyton and Eli Manning.

Arch is one of the two quarterbacks in the 2023 class that Clemson offered, with the other being Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian five-star Chris Vizzina, who of course committed to the Tigers on April 12.