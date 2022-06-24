Big-time Florida DB talks recruitment, explains why Clemson is among his top schools

This past Sunday, a big-time Clemson defensive back target trimmed down his list of more than four dozen total offers when he dropped his top schools on social media.

Carrollwood Day School (Tampa, Fla.) four-star cornerback Tavoy Feagin – the nation’s No. 63 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings – released a top 10 featuring Clemson along with Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, North Carolina, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

The Clemson Insider caught up the 6-foot, 170-pound rising junior, who feels some recruiting-related weight has been lifted off him now that he has narrowed things down a bit, but says his recruitment is still wide open.

“It feels good to have some of the schools off my back,” Feagin told TCI, “but I also know that there will also be some that will continue to recruit hard but I’m ready and 100% open.”

Feagin, one of the first prospects to report an offer from Clemson when the program started dishing out offers to 2024 recruits on June 1, explained why he included the Tigers among his top group of contenders.

“The reason why I put Clemson in my top 10 was because I really like the coaching staff and the atmosphere,” he said.

Mike Reed is spearheading Clemson’s recruitment of Feagin, who communicates regularly with Reed and has plenty of respect for the Tigers’ cornerbacks coach – both for the job he does on the field, and who he is off the field as well.

“I always stay in contact with Coach Reed,” Feagin said, “because not only is he a great coach, he’s also a great person and mentor.”

After traveling to Clemson for an unofficial visit in early March, Feagin made his way back to campus in early June and already has his sights set on another trip to Tiger Town during the upcoming season.

“I really enjoyed the visit earlier this month because I took a visit as if I was already on campus,” he said. “I plan on going back to Clemson during the fall to a game to really see how the fan base is.”

What’s next for Feagin in the recruiting process now that he has put out his top 10?

“The next step for my recruitment is just enjoying the process,” he said.

Feagin’s father, Michael, played defensive back at Alabama in the 1990s when Dabo Swinney was on the Crimson Tide’s coaching staff.

The younger Feagin is ranked as the nation’s No. 11 cornerback in the 2024 class by Rivals.

