Handful of non-conference games unveiled for Clemson hoops

A few non-conference games for Clemson’s men’s basketball have been finalized.

Clemson has yet to release its full non-conference slate for the 2022-23 season, but some scheduling details have started to leak.

On Friday, the ACC announced matchups for the annual ACC-Big Ten Challenge. Clemson will host Penn State on Nov. 29. Penn State went 14-17 and finished tied for 11th in the Big Ten standings last season.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine released its non-conference schedule earlier in the week, revealing the Knights will travel to Clemson on Nov. 18. Formerly a Division II program, Bellarmine made the move to Division I in 2020. The Knights, who compete in the Atlantic Sun Conference, went 20-13 this past season and won their conference tournament, but Bellarmine didn’t participate in the NCAA Tournament because of NCAA rules that deem teams making the transition ineligible for at least four years before receiving a tournament bid.

The Emerald Coast Classic unveiled pairings for its Thanksgiving-week tournament last week. Clemson will open the tournament against Iowa on Nov. 25. TCU and Cal are also part of the tournament field.

Iowa went 26-10 and made the NCAA Tournament last season. TCU was also a tournament team.