Clemson leaps into top five of ESPN's latest recruiting class rankings

ESPN recently released its latest 2023 college football recruiting class rankings (subscription required), and Clemson made a jump up into the top five.

After previously being ranked No. 10, the Tigers’ 2023 class is now ranked No. 5 by ESPN behind Notre Dame, Ohio State, Georgia and Penn State, in that order.

Of the 14 total commitments in Clemson’s 2023 class, four are ESPN 300 commits in Warner Robins (Ga.) defensive tackle Vic Burley (ranked No. 61 nationally by ESPN), Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian School quarterback Chris Vizzina (No. 79), Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek linebacker Jamal Anderson (No. 123) and Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High School defensive end David Ojiegbe (No. 246).

Here’s what ESPN’s Craig Haubert wrote about the Tigers’ 2023 class:

Trevor Lawrence set a high bar, and replacing him is not easy, but the Tigers continue to add talented options under center. They signed the No. 2 overall quarterback in the 2022 cycle in Cade Klubnik and now landed ESPN 300 signal-caller Vizzina, a strong-armed, accurate and poised passer. Four-star WR Noble Johnson is a nice-sized target that is capable of creating problems with good explosiveness and the ability to break tackles after the catch. In the trenches defensively, the Tigers have secured some very good talent. David Ojiegbe is a powerful player that can be tough versus the run and Burley was a big win on the recruiting trail as he is a multisport athlete in high school with good explosiveness and upside. At linebacker, Jamal Anderson is a rangy defender that can be a sideline-to-sideline presence.

Clemson’s 2023 class is also ranked in the top five nationally in the 247Sports Composite team rankings (No. 3) and the Rivals team rankings (No. 3).

