'Do-it-all’ forward stoked about Clemson offer he was ‘waiting for’

Clemson became the latest program to offer Waukee (IA.) Northwest’s Pryce Sandfort.

The 6-foot-7, 190-pound small forward from the class of 2023 announced on Twitter Monday that Clemson had extended an offer to him. The Tigers are heavily involved in his recruitment, as well as schools like Drake, Iowa and Nebraska.

“They’ve been recruiting me for a while and they’ve been telling me that they’re really serious and ready to move forward with the recruitment,” Sandfort told The Clemson Insider. “I got a call from Coach (Brad) Brownell Monday. He said that they really liked me down at Clemson and wanted to offer me a scholarship.”

According to Sandfort, Clemson’s head coach talked a lot about how they really need a shooter to come in from the class of 2023 and that’s why they really want him to be a part of their program.

“I was real excited,” he said about receiving Monday’s offer from Clemson. “I was kind of waiting for that offer for a while. I thought it’d come and I just wasn’t sure when. It finally happened and I was really excited.”

Now that he has an offer from Clemson in hand, where do the Tigers currently stand in Sandfort’s recruitment?

“They’re up there,” Sandfort said. “I’m still gonna go through July and see what comes to me and then make a decision in the fall, but right now they’re up there.”

Sandfort wants to check out Clemson for himself and is looking at possibly making an official visit to Tiger Town within the next couple of weeks. He’s coming off an official to Drake and will be visiting Iowa in late July and will do so again this fall, as well as Nebraska.

As for Clemson, Sandfort talked highly about the relationships he’s been able to cultivate with members of the Tigers’ coaching staff.

“I have a really close relationship with (Director of Recruiting) Lucas McKay,” Sandfort said. “He was the one that first reached out to me and it was the first day they could contact the 2023 class. He was the one that reached out to me right away and he’s talked to me ever since then. I’ve gotten really close with him and (assistant) coach (Dick) Bender.”

According to Sandfort, Clemson has told him that they love his shooting, size and length. He assumes that the Tigers, who like his versatility and his ability to shoot it, would use him as a wing at the next level.

“I’d say I’m a do-it-all guy,” he said when asked to describe himself as a player. “I’m known for my shooting ability, but I think that I can get downhill well, pass it well, defend, shoot, everything. I think I’m an all-around really good player, but some might see me as a shooter. I’m trying to become an all-around type of guy.”

Recruiting-wise, things have really started to pick up for Sandfort, who is aiming to have a decision made this fall, prior to his senior season.

His decision will come down to a couple of important things.

“The culture is really important to me,” Sandfort said. “What type of guys are they bringing in? The character of the guys they’re recruiting and the guys they have in their program right now, playstyle and how I get along with the coaches and how they see me fitting in their program. I feel like that’s all gonna be really big when I make a decision.”

Sandfort’s older brother, Payton, is currently a sophomore at Iowa and has pushed him to join him in Iowa City. At the end of the day, Pryce made it clear that it’s his decision and he’s gonna do what feels best for him and his family.

— Photo for this article courtesy of Pryce Sandfort.

