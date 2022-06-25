Illinois prospect 'really excited' about new Clemson offer, says Tigers 'up there' in recruitment

Clemson became the latest program to offer Lake Forest’s (IL.) Asa Thomas.

Thomas announced on Twitter Tuesday that Clemson had extended an offer to him over a Zoom call. The 6-foot-6, 185-pound guard/forward from the class of 2023 also lists offers from programs like DePaul, Illinois, Iowa, Marquette, Minnesota, Northwestern, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

“They explained to me how I would fit and they extended the offer during that zoom,” Thomas told The Clemson Insider. “I was really excited. My family and I really appreciate their belief in me.”

He jumped on Tuesday’s Zoom call with Clemson head coach Brad Brownell, assistant head coach Billy Donlon and director of recruiting Lucas McKay.

Clemson has been texting and calling Thomas a lot recently, which not only means a lot to the Illinois native but it also proves to him just how interested the Tigers are in him.

“Coach Donlon is from my area, so we had an instant connection and that has carried over with Coach Brownell and the rest of the staff, ” Thomas said. “The program is built on a great foundation. They have been right there year after year in one of the best conferences in the country.”

Now that he has an offer from Clemson in hand, where do the Tigers currently stand in Thomas’ recruitment?

“Clemson is up there right now,” he said. “Just letting it all play out and am trying to figure it out soon.”

Thomas is a self-described versatile threat on the offensive end. He’s the type of player that can be used in different spots, whether you need him to knock down a three or play his back to the basket — he can see the court pretty well.

— Photo for this article courtesy of Asa Thomas.

