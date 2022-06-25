Son of longtime NFL QB enjoys 'awesome' Swinney Camp, visit to Clemson

One of the nation’s up-and-coming quarterbacks made his way to Clemson earlier this month and participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp.

Jamison “JT” Kitna is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback out of Burleson (Texas) and despite never taking a Varsity snap, has picked up three Power Five offers this season. You may recognize his last name, as he’s the son of a former NFL QB himself, but the rising sophomore in the class of 2025 is set to carve out his own path.

“Camp was awesome,” Kitna told The Clemson Insider regarding his Swinney Camp experience. “I got a lot of reps. I threw it well that day and I just got to learn how they time routes with different drops and how they train their quarterbacks.”

Kitna had a chance to meet with Brandon Streeter before the camp. Afterward one of Streeter’s offensive student assistants, Will Watts, gave Kitna and his family a tour of the campus.

“It was great seeing everything and meeting everyone and learning about their culture,” he said.

Kitna then had a chance to meet again with Streeter.

“He’s awesome,” Kitna said of Clemson’s offensive coordinator/QBs coach. “He’s easy to talk to, outgoing guy that’s very genuine, loves what he does and just overall loves Clemson.”

Kitna said that he’s considering returning to Clemson for a game day visit this fall, but he doesn’t want it to interrupt his season.

This upcoming season, Kitna will take over the reins of Burleson’s quarterback room. The job has become his after Burleson’s former starter — Dylan Raiola, a one-time Clemson target — transferred to Chandler (AZ.) High School to be closer to family.

Raiola, who is considered to be the nation’s No. 1 overall quarterback and No. 1 prospect in the class of 2024, per the 247Sports Composite rankings, verbally pledged to Ohio State last month.

That opens the door for Kitna to be the starter and play under his father and head coach, Jon, a longtime quarterback in the NFL for the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys.

Fortunately for Jamison, his older brothers Jordan and Jalen also played quarterback for their father in high school. Jordan finished up his college football career at Colorado State University-Pueblo in 2021, while Jalen is a redshirt freshman at the University of Florida.

“Everything,” Jamison said when asked what he’s learned about being a QB from his father and his brothers. “You know, just watching them ever since I was really young, picking up on things here and there. It’s kind of unfair to my oldest brother because he was the Guinea pig, but yeah, everything from motion to mental part of the game to day-to-day life and what being a quarterback means.”

Jamison describes himself as a pro-style QB that can run. He’s always playing the chess game within the game but extending plays when needed.

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Jamison has gained some traction on the recruiting trail already and it has every bit to do with his ability on the field and less do with his last name.

“Been good for someone that has yet to play a varsity snap, but thankful for all God has done,” he said. “This offseason, I’ve picked up three offers from Houston, Duke and Texas Tech. Then, I’ve gone on a lot of visits with coaches, but it’s been great getting to see what different places have to offer.”

