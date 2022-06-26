Former Clemson star named as part of one of NFL's top offensive duos

A former Clemson standout has formed quite the tandem with a fellow NFL wide receiver.

Former Tiger wideout Tee Higgins, and his Cincinnati Bengals receiver teammate Ja’Marr Chase, were recently named by Pro Football Focus as one of the top five offensive duos in the NFL heading into the 2022 season (driven by PFF Wins Above Replacement (WAR) and PFF stats).

Last season, Higgins had a PFF WAR of 0.40, an offensive grade of 83.4 and a receiving grade of 82.8, while Chase posted a 0.49 PFF WAR, an offensive grade of 85.3 and a receiving grade of 86.1.

Here’s what PFF’s Kambui Bomani wrote about the dynamic duo:

Chase and Higgins excelled during the Bengals’ Super Bowl run as primary pass-catching targets for franchise quarterback Joe Burrow. The two young stars dominated on the field with top-10 WAR figures and quality PFF grades.

Chase and Higgins finished this past season with the second- and third-highest offensive grades on the team, and both flourished as big-play receiving threats. Each had average target depths that surpassed 12.0 yards, and they are expected to continue on that trend as vertical weapons for years to come.

A 2020 second-round pick of the Bengals, Higgins has totaled 141 catches for 1,999 yards and 12 touchdowns over the first two seasons of his NFL career,

Higgins racked up 74 receptions for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season in 2021 before adding 18 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns over the course of the Bengals’ Super Bowl run — including his 100-yard receiving, two-score performance against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Chase, meanwhile, tallied 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns as a rookie last season after being selected by the Benagls in the first round (fifth overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

