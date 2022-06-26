Former Clemson wide receiver is championship game bound

A former Clemson wide receiver will have the chance to play for a championship next weekend.

Former Tiger wideout Diondre Overton, now a member of the United States Football League’s Philadelphia Stars, helped the Stars to an upset victory over the New Jersey Generals in a USFL semifinal on Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Overton recorded a team-high 65 receiving yards on two catches, including a 50-yard reception in the third quarter, in Philadelphia’s 19-14 win that sent the Stars to next weekend’s USFL championship game.

The championship game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, July 3, on FOX. The Stars will play the the Birmingham Stallions, who beat the New Orleans Breakers in the other semifinal on Saturday, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in the USFL’s inaugural championship game. At Clemson, Overton finished with 52 career receptions for 777 yards and seven touchdowns in 1,021 snaps over 51 games (five starts) from 2016-19.

It’s bout that time 🖤 thank you God for putting me in this position — Diondre Overton (@diondreoverton_) June 25, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

