NFL coach, scouts weigh in on Trevor Lawrence, 2022 expectations

ESPN recently published an article ranking second-year NFL quarterbacks entering the 2022 season (subscription required).

ESPN surveyed a number of NFL executives, coaches and scouts, all of whom ranked the second-year signal-callers from Nos. 1-6. ESPN then compiled the composite rankings, which are based on expectations for the 2022 season with scheme, team fit and supporting cast being parts of the criteria.

With that said, former Clemson and current Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence checks in at No. 1 in ESPN’s rankings of the Year 2 QBs.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Lawrece made 17 starts as a rookie last season, throwing for 3,641 yards and 12 touchdown passes with 17 interceptions while posting a 33.5 total QBR. He also added 334 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

According to Jeremy Fowler, who authored the article for ESPN, one AFC scout said that 2022 “will be like his true rookie year” and that Lawrence hopefully won’t have “too many permanent scars from last year,” when he and the Jags were embroiled in the disaster that was Urban Meyer’s brief 13-game tenure, during which he butted heads with players before being fired last December.

Lawrence also didn’t have much help on offense in terms of weapons at his disposal, though the Jaguars made an effort to change that this offseason, adding free agent wide receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, along with tight end Evan Engram. Lawrence will also have former Clemson running back Travis Etienne in the backfield with him this season after Etienne missed his entire rookie season in 2021 due to a Lisfranc injury.

“He didn’t have a chance last year,” a scout told Fowler, regarding Lawrence. “But having [coach] Doug [Pederson] and new weapons will help him a ton. He needs support, both in personnel and schematically, and then the natural ability can take over. He should have that now.”

Added a scout to Fowler: “He’s in a tough spot because while on paper they restocked weapons, I don’t believe them to be legitimate enough. But he’s got enough ability to overcome some of the problems there.”

At least one NFC coach, though, isn’t sold on Lawrence yet as the generational-type talent that many viewed him as coming out of Clemson.

“I didn’t necessarily see a transcendent talent from him,” the coach said, per Fowler. “[He] didn’t look as explosive throwing or on the move as I expected.”

Mac Jones of the New England Patriots is ranked No. 2 on ESPN’s second-year QB rankings, followed by Zach Wilson of the New York Jets, Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears, Trey Lance of the San Francisco 49ers and Davis Mills of the Houston Texans.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

