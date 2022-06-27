Former Tiger makes list of NFL's top 10 cornerbacks of 2022

A former Clemson cornerback has quickly become one of the NFL’s top players at his position.

A.J. Terrell had a breakout 2021 season, earning second-team All-Pro honors by the Associated Press in just his second season in the league after being selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round (16th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

CBS Sports recently ranked the NFL’s top 10 cornerbacks of 2022, and Terrell made the list coming off a season last year in which he tallied 81 total tackles (52 solo), a sack, a forced fumble, 16 passes defended and three interceptions in 16 games (16 starts).

CBS Sports has Terrell ranked No. 9 on the aforementioned top 10 list.

“There are a list of things going wrong in Atlanta, but Terrell is far from one of them,” CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker wrote. “He’s the lighthouse to all who look for hope within the organization’s chances to do anything of meaning going forward, and especially in the first year of the post-Matt Ryan era. Not every first-round pick can live up to their hype at the NFL level, but Terrell has, earning a Second Team All-Pro nod in only his second year and quickly becoming a visceral cover corner in the league. In the grand scheme of newcomers battling dynamic veterans for a chance to land on this list, Terrell is swinging both Mjolnir and Stormbreaker — justifiably leapfrogging both Humphrey and Alexander in his first appearance on it.”

A two-time All-ACC selection at Clemson, Terrell didn’t allow more than 32 yards in coverage in a game last season, allowed fewer than 20 yards in 13 games last season and also recorded the lowest passer rating allowed (47.5) and the lowest completion percentage allowed (43.9), according to Pro Football Focus. Additionally, per PFF, the Atlanta native yielded only 200 yards over the course of the entire season.

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.