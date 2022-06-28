Former Clemson commit makes commitment to ACC school

One of the nation’s top receivers, who was a long time Clemson commitment has announced his commitment to another ACC school. Joseph took to Twitter Tuesday to announce his commitment to Miami.

On June 14, Joseph announced that he was no longer committed to Clemson.

The No. 16 wide receiver prospect in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite rankings, became the first commit in Clemson’s 2023 class when he announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers on Sept. 10, 2021.