Packer, Durham share some sad news for Clemson, ACC fans

One Wednesday morning’s show Mark Packer and Wes Durham made an announcement that will disappoint many Clemson and Atlantic Coast Conference fans.

Many considered the Packer and Durham show the best show on the ACC Network. That show is ending soon, very soon.

An announcement from Packer And Durham: pic.twitter.com/DocDmcZP0m — ACC Network (@accnetwork) June 29, 2022

We wish both of them well in their new assignments for the ACC Network, but are very disappointed to see the show we have enjoyed every morning no longer in the plans for the network.