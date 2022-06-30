Know The Foe: Georgia Tech searching for breakthrough under Collins

This summer, The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at Clemson’s opponents heading into the 2022 season. The series will be rolled out in the order in which each opponent appears on the Tigers’ schedule. First up is Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech is still waiting to take the next step under Geoff Collins.

The Yellow Jackets are entering a pivotal season in the fourth year of the Collins era. Tech has combined to win just nine games the last three seasons, including a 7-18 record in ACC play over that span. The Yellow Jackets will start things this fall against Clemson in a Labor Day matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Offense

Improving a unit that finished no better than 93rd nationally in yards and points last season won’t be easy with some key pieces gone. Quarterback Jordan Yates (Sam Houston State) and running back Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama) both hit the transfer portal this offseason, and second-leading receiver Kyric McGowan is now trying his hand in the NFL. The offensive line is also retooling after paving the way for the nation’s 57th-best rushing attack a season ago.

But the Yellow Jackets aren’t void of experience at quarterback. Third-year sophomore Jeff Sims, Tech’s starter during the 2020 season, is set to take over the offense again having already played 18 games for the Yellow Jackets, though the offense will need Sims (57% career completions) to be more consistent as a passer to take the next step. Leading receiver Malachi Carter (37 catches, 489 yards) is back, and a handful of transfer linemen, including former Clemson guard Paul Tchio, will bring some experience to a line that needs replenishing as it leads the way for a backfield that may take a by-committee approach in trying to replace Gibbs’ production.

Defense

As inconsistent as the offense was last season, the Yellow Jackets’ most glaring issue was stopping the opposition. Tech ranked 100th or worse in the FBS in yards and points allowed as well as rushing yards allowed, and its best overall defender, linebacker Quez Jackson (103 tackles last season), is off to the NFL.

The good news for Tech is linebackers Charlie Thomas (led team in tackles for loss and interceptions) and Ayinde Eley (90 tackles) are back in the fold. The Yellow Jackets have also tried to shore up the secondary with multiple defensive back transfers, including Khari Gee (Notre Dame) and Ahmari Harvey (Auburn). Tech will need to replace the production of Jordan Domineck (transfer to Arkansas) and Jared Ivey (Ole Miss) on the defensive line.

Special teams

Tech also needs a new placekicker with Brent Cimaglia no longer around. Cimaglia went 11 of 15 on field goals last season but exhausted his eligibility after transferring in from Tennessee. Punter David Shanahan is back after averaging nearly 42 yards per kick as a freshman last fall.

Yellow Jackets at a glance

Head coach: Geoff Collins (fourth season)

2020 results: 3-9, 2-6 ACC (sixth in Coastal Division)

Last meeting: Lost to Clemson, 14-8, in 2021

Key departures: QB Jordan Yates, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, LB Quez Jackson, K Brent Cimaglia

Key returners: QB Jeff Sims, RB Dontae Smith, WR Malachi Carter, LB Ayinde Eley, LB Charlie Thomas

Key additions: RB Antonio Martin, RB Dylan McDuffie, DB Khari Gee

Photo credit: Brett Davis/USA Today Sports