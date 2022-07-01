Clemson WR target has Tigers in top 5, sets commitment date

A four-star wide receiver in the 2023 class dropped his top five schools and commitment date on Friday.

Lakeland (Fla.) four-star Tyler Williams named a top five of Clemson, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Georgia and South Carolina, and announced that he will be committing on Sept. 27.

Clemson got Williams on campus for the program’s elite junior day in January, when he earned a scholarship offer from the Tigers. He then made an official visit to Clemson from June 3-5.

“It was great,” he told The Clemson Insider regarding his junior day visit. “It was a good opportunity and, of course, I got offered and got to see a lot and what position I could be put in if I were to go to Clemson.

“I would be put in a great position. You see the numbers of wide receivers being produced through Clemson, it’s very impressive. Even Coach Dabo, he’s also a receivers coach. For the most part, he was letting me know how they run practices and things like that in my position group.”

Williams is the No. 24 wide receiver and No. 148 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.