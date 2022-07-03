Clemson in top group for highly touted Peach State DT

A highly regarded defensive lineman from the Peach State dropped his top schools and included Clemson among his favorites.

Lee County High School (Leesburg, Ga.) four-star Omar White released a top 10 featuring the Tigers along with Oregon, Florida State, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Cincinnati, Jackson State, Alabama, Texas A&M and Georgia.

White (6-4, 305) is ranked as the No. 5 defensive tackle and No. 103 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class by Rivals, while the 247Sports Composite considers him the No. 15 defensive lineman and No. 157 overall prospect in his class.

Clemson extended an offer to White when he visited campus in early June.