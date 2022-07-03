ESPN analyst explains why he thinks last season was Swinney's 'best coaching job'

For the first time in seven years, Clemson didn’t make it to the College Football Playoff last season. The Tigers didn’t vie for their third national title during Dabo Swinney’s tenure, and their streak of consecutive ACC Championships was snapped at six when Wake Forest won the Atlantic Division before falling to Pittsburgh in the conference title game.

Despite all that, an ESPN analyst believes the 2021 season was a display of the best coaching job Swinney and Clemson’s staff have done since Swinney first took the reigns of the program as the Tigers’ head coach more than a decade ago.

“For me, I think it was the best coaching job that Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff have done since he’s been at Clemson, to right that ship, to not allow things to go in the tank, not allow things to snowball downhill,” ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill said on the Packer and Durham show last week.

A year ago, Swinney’s team suffered two losses before the month of October for the first time since 2014 before bouncing back to win eight of its final nine games, including the final six, to finish the season with a 10-3 record (6-2 mark in ACC play) and extend their run of consecutive seasons with 10 or more wins to a school-record 11.

When the Tigers capped the 2021 season by beating Iowa State, 20-13, in the Cheez-It Bowl to earn their 10th win, Clemson became only the third program in history ever to post 11 consecutive 10-win seasons, joining Florida State (14 from 1987-2000) and Alabama (14 from 2008-21).

Clemson now has 18 seasons of 10 or more wins in school history, with 11 coming under Swinney, who helped the Tigers stay afloat during a season last year in which they endured inconsistent quarterback play, battled a slew of injuries and faced plenty of adversity.

“I look at Clemson, because Clemson a year ago took so much public heat because for the first time in a long time, things weren’t going well,” Luginbill said. “The quarterback was going down a path that was not good — wasn’t accurate, couldn’t get the ball downfield. And then you have opt-outs, you have injuries, and they start off and for the first time in gosh, I don’t know how long, they actually had to face some adversity and some criticism.

“When you’re going through that and you’ve had such a run where you haven’t had a lot of that – you haven’t had a lot of criticism, internally and externally, you haven’t had a lot of injuries, you haven’t had things that can seep into your locker room and your building as a negative – when you experience that and you haven’t, what’s the first thing that a lot of people do? They would fold. They would cower, they’d find a way to make excuses, because they don’t know how to respond to it. This team did the exact opposite.”

Luginbill compared Clemson’s season last year to NC State’s campaign in 2019 and believes what the Tigers went through in 2021 from an injury and depth standpoint will only benefit them this coming season.

“It would have been three years ago, the season prior to the COVID year when they had all of those injuries,” Luginbill said of NC State. “And the next thing you know, all those guys that had to play that shouldn’t have, and all of the depth that was established. You look at that now, and that’s why NC State is being thought of the way they’re being thought of.

“Well, the exact same thing happened to Clemson a year ago. Clemson had, especially on offense, ended up playing with a bunch of guys they weren’t anticipating playing with. Now, it might not have been ideal at the time. By the time you got to the end of the year and now you’ve got an offseason, Clemson knows a lot more about their football team and their roster and what they have. Because of that, that’s going to help them I think transfer that over into this fall.”