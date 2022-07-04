Clemson piques interest of speedy Sunshine State WR

Jaren Hamilton has seen his recruitment take off this year, and his recruiting stock continued to rise last month when Alabama and Southern Cal joined his list of close to 20 total offers.

The recruiting process is going swell for the speedy, fast-rising wide receiver prospect from Buchholz High School in Gainesville, Fla., who has also picked up offers from schools such as Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi State and West Virginia since the calendar turned to 2022.

“It’s been real good,” said Hamilton, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound rising senior in the 2023 class, of the recruiting process. “I’ve been getting a lot of recognition from top schools around the country, like Alabama, Florida, USC and other schools, just to name a few. But it’s been real good, though. I’ve just been taking it all in and enjoying the whole process.”

Although Hamilton hasn’t been in contact with Clemson to this point, he is on the Tigers’ radar and they’re keeping tabs on him.

Clemson could potentially be a suitor for Hamilton later in the process, and Dabo Swinney’s program certainly piques his interest.

“Oh yeah, definitely,” he said. “Clemson’s a good school. Just seeing their program under Coach Dabo Swinney is real good. I’d love to see what they’re all about, though.”

Added Hamilton of what particularly appeals to him about the Tigers: “Just watching them, ever since when they had their little championship run, they just look like an explosive, fun team. And I know that with teams, they try to recreate or bring back in that same type of energy. I know that if I was to be a part of that, it would be something special.”

Should Clemson show interest in Hamilton going forward, he said it’s “definitely” a school he would make it out to visit. So far this summer, he’s only made a couple of unofficial visits to Alabama and Florida but has already set visits to Bama and Tennessee for the upcoming season.

Hamilton named Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi State and Southern Cal as schools standing out to him right now among those on his current offer list. He’s looking to start narrowing things down a little bit toward the end of this month.

“I’m going to say late July, I’m going to start to narrow things down as in like a top 10 or top seven or something like that,” he said.

As a junior last season, Hamilton hauled in 30 receptions for 671 yards and 10 touchdowns in 11 games.

“I’m a real speedy receiver,” he said, describing his game. “I go get the balls that people don’t want to get – like the deep throws, the ones that you’ve got to jump up, highpoint. I do all that stuff, dive and catch it. I’m just a real gritty receiver. If the ball’s in my area, you’ve got to go get it. And my speed, you don’t come by that often. Just how I run and how I’m able to stay balanced while running that fast, stuff like that, I know coaches really like. And I’m a real hard worker, too. If there’s something I know I’ve got to get done, then I’m going to do everything in my power to get it done.”

–Photo courtesy of Jaren Hamilton on Twitter (@laturboo2)

Dear Old Clemson’s first event is July 24. Now there is a new way to support Clemson student athletes. Come out and meet the freshmen football players at this meet and greet autograph session. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.