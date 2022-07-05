Versatile Sunshine State DL talks Clemson camp experience, 'ridiculous' facilities

Among the standout defensive lineman who had the chance to showcase their talent on the fifth and final day of the Dabo Swinney Camp on Sunday, June 12 was Peter Pesansky — a three-star rising junior from Tampa’s (Fla.) Jesuit High School.

“It was good,” Pesansky told The Clemson Insider. “It was a (three-day) camp, but we (Pesanksy and Drew Woodaz) were in Oklahoma the day before, so we only got the last day. For only doing a one-day camp, I feel like I did pretty well. Me and Drew, we took a visit after. We had a good time and got to meet all the coaches for the first time in person.”

What type of feedback did Pesanky get from Clemson’s coaching staff?

“They were telling me I was doing good,” he said. “They had me working inside, which I’ve been transitioning to. (Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall) just helped me and told me what to do. Going into the rep, (Coach Hall) would tell me what to do and when. That was great. It was really, really helpful.”

While Pesanksy has heard all about Clemson from his current and former teammates in Drew and Wade Woodaz, he finally had a chance to experience what the school had to offer last month.

When Pesanksy has talked to Wade in the past about heading up to Clemson, the freshman linebacker out of Jesuit High School has been at a loss for words. The elder Woodaz brother was so excited about going up to Tiger Town that it made Pesanksy want to check it out for himself.

“I think what stood out to me the most was just the facilities,” he added. “That was the best I’ve ever been at and I’ve been to a lot of schools. The facilities were ridiculous. How they treat the players and what they do for the players is amazing.”

As far as his recruitment is concerned, a lot of college coaches around the country, including those from Clemson, want to see how Pesansky performs during his junior season with some added weight.

Pesanksy, who currently holds offers from Toledo, Virginia Tech and Western Michigan, is hopeful that he can make a big jump during his junior campaign. He’ll be playing a lot more all across the defensive line, including the nose tackle and 3-Tech positions.

“I think I’ll be able to show everybody what’s up,” Pesansky said.

It’ll also be comforting for Pesansky this upcoming season, knowing that he has talented linebackers like Troy Bowles and Drew Woodaz right behind him.

“It’s great because when I’m doing a stunt or just going normally — and they have to double-team me — I know I’m not getting doubled for no reason,” he said. “I know Drew and Troy are gonna come off the edge and get the sack.”

Pesansky and the younger Woodaz brother made trips to Oklahoma, Clemson and Wake Forest. Now that it’s the dead period, he’s focused on summer workouts and putting on more muscle this summer.

College teams are looking for Pesansky, who currently weighs around 6-foot-2, 270-pounds, to be up to or above 280 pounds once his junior season comes around. The goal for him is to actually get faster, as he puts on more muscle.

So far during Pesansky’s high school career, he’s started at every position across the defensive line. He’s a self-described versatile defensive lineman, who does his job and makes crucial plays when called upon.

— Photo for this article courtesy of Peter Pesansky.

Dear Old Clemson’s first event is July 24. Now there is a new way to support Clemson student-athletes. Come out and meet the freshmen football players at this meet and greet autograph session. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.