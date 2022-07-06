Peach State DB 'loved the energy' from Clemson's coaches at last month's Swinney Camp

Among the standout defensive backs who had the chance to showcase their talent on the fourth day of Dabo Swinney on June 10 was Jeremiah Branscomb— a rising junior from the Brookstone School in Columbus, Ga.

“It was good,” Branscomb told The Clemson Insider regarding his camp experience in a phone interview last week. “I definitely feel like I got better from it. I got great feedback from (Clemson’s) coaching staff. They told me everything that I needed to work on. They helped me work on what I needed to get better at. And, I just loved the energy from the coaches.”

Coaches like Mike Reed, who Branscomb said he really liked.

Having a chance to learn from Clemson’s cornerbacks coach was a unique experience for Branscomb, who detailed some of his takeaways from his particular session at last month’s Swinney Camp

“What I took away from it is I just realized how many people there are that want the same thing as me,” he said. “And just how much harder I have to work for it.”

As far as his current recruitment is concerned, Branscomb indicated that while his process has been rather slow to come along, things have started to pick up recently. According to Branscomb, Clemson told him after he had camped, that it will be keeping a close eye on how he progresses during his junior campaign.

If Branscomb’s recruitment does pick up to the point where a team like Clemson would show interest, what would it mean for him to pick up a potential offer from the Tigers?

“That would be amazing,” Branscomb said. “That would really take my game to the next level honestly.”

In addition to Clemson, Branscomb has camped at schools like LSU, Georgia, FAMU and Vanderbilt. He’s also started to receive interest from schools like Coastal Carolina and Kennesaw State.

There’s hope that Branscomb’s recruitment will take off with a successful junior season.

Last season, Branscomb played the cornerback position for his high school. While corner is his natural position, he did hint that the new coaching staff at his high school could move him to strong safety for his upcoming junior season.

Branscomb suffered a broken leg, which cost most of his sophomore season. Obviously, that’s led to him being a little bit of a late bloomer on the recruiting trail. He was fully cleared and given a clean bill of health back in December 2021.

The Peach State prospect is a self-described competitor, who likes to hit and enjoys playing defense. He’s a physical cornerback that isn’t afraid to get his uniform dirty and also has good ball skills.

— Photo for this article courtsey of Jeremiah Branscomb.