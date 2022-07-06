Some extra motivation for Xavier Thomas

Twitter provided Xavier Thomas with some additional motivation on Wednesday, if the Clemson fifth-year super senior defensive end needed any heading into the 2022 season.

PFF College tweeted out a list of the early top 10 2023 NFL Draft edge defenders, per PFF’s Mike Renner. The list features Clemson junior defensive end Myles Murphy at No. 2 behind Alabama’s Will Anderson, but Thomas is nowhere to be found on the list.

Thomas took notice of the list without his name on it, replying to the tweet from PFF College with the simple statement, “I love this”.

It seems as though Thomas might now have a little extra fuel going into his final season with the Tigers.

I love this https://t.co/y53TeLFuM5 — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) July 6, 2022

A third-team All-ACC selection in 2021, Thomas also added all-conference honors from PFF (second team) and Phil Steele (fourth team) last season.

The former five-star prospect from Florence, S.C., was credited with 27 tackles (5.5 for loss), 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup in 476 snaps over 12 games (10 starts) last season, while also being credited with a team-high 17 quarterback pressures.

