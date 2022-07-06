Watch: Riddle time for Clemson Football

Watch: Riddle time for Clemson Football

Football

Watch: Riddle time for Clemson Football

By July 6, 2022 2:57 pm

By |

Clemson Football had some riddle time and had fun with the riddle, “I have cities, but no houses, I have oceans, but no fish, I have mountains, but no trees. What am I?”

Watch Clemson players take their guesses at answering the riddle in the following funny video from Clemson Football’s official Twitter account:

Dear Old Clemson’s first event is July 24.  Now there is a new way to support Clemson student athletes.  Come out and meet the freshmen football players at this meet and greet autograph session.  If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events.  Purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

 

, Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1d

A former Clemson baseball player continues to build his coaching resume as he moves to his third team.  Andrew Cox is joining the staff at UNC Greensboro as an assistant coach. Cox spent the last two (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home