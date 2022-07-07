Nebraska QB ‘really impressed’ Streeter with strong Swinney Camp showing

A standout signal-caller from the Cornhusker State, who has collected double-digit scholarship offers, had the chance to showcase his talent at the Dabo Swinney Camp last month.

Bellevue West High School (Bellevue, Neb.) quarterback Daniel Kaelin – a 6-foot-3, 195-pound rising junior in the class of 2024 – participated in the first session of the Swinney Camp on Wednesday, June 1.

“Camp was really good,” Kaelin told The Clemson Insider. “It was probably one of the longer camps that I did. I thought I did really well. I got to talk to Coach (Brandon) Streeter a little bit more. So, it was a good camp. I was down there with (2024 four-star wide receiver) Dae’vonn Hall, my teammate, and he had a good day. So, it was a good camp.”

Streeter, Clemson’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, thought Kaelin had a good day as well after watching him sling the rock around.

“He said he was definitely really impressed with the way I threw,” Kaelin said. “His bottom line was basically that I definitely moved up a lot on their board from where I was after he got to see me throw. That was probably one of the biggest things that he told me. And then it was just good having him around during camp, seeing how he coaches.”

Added Kaelin of the positive feedback he received from Streeter regarding his camp performance: “It was definitely good to hear. I’m confident in myself and the way I throw the football, so I kind of expected that. But it was definitely good to hear from him.”

Streeter also made a good impression on Kaelin when they worked together at the camp.

“I would just say he’s really calm as a coach,” Kaelin said. “He’s really softspoken. I like the way he coaches. He’s obviously extremely knowledgeable and has had a lot of success with the quarterbacks that he’s gotten. So, I think the success that he’s had definitely stands out.”

Arizona State, Duke, Florida State, Kansas, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Rutgers and Vanderbilt have all offered Kaelin, who visited Florida and Michigan State in June and also camped at Duke, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

Kaelin is looking to wrap up his recruitment and render a commitment shortly after his upcoming junior season.

“I’m planning on making a decision pretty quickly after the season, probably December or January, sometime early winter,” he said. “Later this month, I’ll go up to Minnesota and Rutgers, and then after that I’m pretty much done with all visits and stuff until if I want to take any after the season. But that’s where I’m at with visits and the commitment timeline.”

Kaelin named Rutgers, Minnesota, Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Missouri and Duke as the schools standing out most to him right now, as far as the ones he’s been communicating with the most.

How would Clemson fit into Kaelin’s recruitment if the Tigers pull the trigger on an offer moving forward?

“Clemson would definitely be up there if that becomes an option,” he said.

Kaelin, who also made an unofficial visit to Clemson on April 8, is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 27 quarterback in the 2024 class and No. 3 prospect in Nebraska regardless of position. Rivals considers him the No. 4 player in his state and No. 23 pro-style quarterback in his class.

–Photo courtesy of Daniel Kaelin on Twitter (@DanielKaelin5)