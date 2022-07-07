What would life be like for Clemson, its fans, in the Big Ten?

Shockwaves went through the college sports landscape last week, when news broke that Southern Cal and UCLA are leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten starting in 2024.

With Oklahoma and Texas already moving to the SEC by 2025 at the latest, the aforementioned Pac-12 rivals bolting to the Big Ten only further fueled the chatter that college football could be headed toward super conferences sooner rather than later. With their most recent additions, the Big Ten and SEC are up to 16 football members apiece.

It’s certainly possible that those conferences could continue to expand, and should they, Clemson would clearly be an appealing potential addition for either considering the big-time brand that the Tigers have built.

Hypothetically, what would life be like for Clemson — and its fans — if the Tigers joined the Big Ten?

While we’re not saying that is going to happen, TCI thought it would be interesting to think about some of the implications that move could have.

Many Tiger fans wake up on Saturday mornings and tune in to ESPN’s College GameDay show to hear what four-letter network personalities like Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack have to say about that week’s Clemson game.

If the Tigers were in the Big Ten, though, would Clemson fans be more inclined to flip the channel instead to check out Big Noon Kickoff, the Big Ten’s preview show on FOX featuring analysts like Bob Stoops, Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn and Matt Leinart?

Beyond just that, a Clemson move to the Big Ten would almost assuredly ensure that Tiger fans would get to eventually check off something that is a bucket-list item for many – a trip to watch the Tigers play in the Rose Bowl.

UCLA, of course, calls the Rose Bowl home for its home games. So, Clemson moving to the Big Ten would figure to mean that the Tigers would have the chance to take on the Bruins in one of the most scenic and storied stadiums in all of college football.

Another thing to think about is the matchups that Clemson would be a part of in the Big Ten.

First and foremost, the rivalry with Ohio State would be reinvigorated. The two teams have clashed on a few occasions in the College Football Playoff in recent years, and if the Buckeyes were to become a more common opponent for the Tigers, it would add fuel to a matchup between two teams and fan bases that don’t particularly care for one another.

Clemson has played Ohio State three times in the College Football Playoff Semifinals since 2016-17. The Tigers have won both of their matchups against the Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl, but most recently lost to Ohio State in the 2020-21 Cotton Bowl, 49-28.

The last time Clemson played a Big Ten opponent that wasn’t Ohio State was 1991. The Tigers shut out Illinois 30-0 in the Hall of Fame Bowl. Prior to that, Clemson had lost to Minnesota in the Independence Bowl in 1985 and knocked off Ohio State in the Gator Bowl dating back to 1978.

Clemson has never played Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers, Iowa, Northwestern, Purdue or Wisconsin. While Clemson has played Penn State, it came prior to the Nittany Lions joining the conference in 1990. The same can be said for Nebraska, which Clemson played twice between 1981 and 2008, compiling a 1-1 record. The Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten in 2011.

The Tigers, of course, have the most experience facing off against the University of Maryland. In 62 games, Clemson has been the victor on 34 occasions. Clemson has not played Maryland since the Terrapins officially joined the Big Ten on July 1, 2014.

Clemson has a 5-2 head-to-head record against Big Ten opponents, with all of those matchups coming in the postseason.

