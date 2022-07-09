5-star Woods details Clemson commitment, has message for Tiger fans

ÅLABASTER, Ala. — Peter Woods was all Alabama up until the moment he made his decision.

The five-star defensive lineman out of Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) silently committed to Clemson following the completion of his official visit on June 5 and has kept it a secret for over a month now.

Woods announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers on Friday night during a commitment ceremony at his high school’s football facility. The 6-foot-2, 265-pound rising senior, who has collected more than 40 scholarship offers, chose Clemson over his other three finalists – Alabama, Florida and Jackson State.

Woods was surprised that he was able to keep this quiet for as long as he did. He didn’t tell any other schools of his plan because he wanted to continue to keep things under wraps.

“I just felt like this was where I needed to be,” Woods told The Clemson Insider in an exclusive interview following Friday night’s announcement. “This is my home. If I leave (without committing), my chest was going to be hurting the whole ride home.”

“I feel like Clemson has everything you need as a player, student, physically, mentally and spiritually,” Woods continued “They just feed you everything you need to be successful for life.”

A lot of that starts with defensive tackles coach Nick Eason.

“Coach Eason recruited me genuinely,” Woods said. “It was all just about our genuine relationship and me trusting him to develop me. He’s been there before. He’s been where I want to get. He’s coached where I want to get. He’s played where I want to get. He’s developed guys. He’s probably done everything that has anything to do with football. Experience is a big thing with him. Him knowing what I need to do to better myself and I’m not done yet.”

At first, Woods was a little skeptical.

He had built a relationship with Todd Bates, who followed Brent Venables to Norman and is now Oklahoma’s co-defensive coordinator and defensive tackles coach. He also had strong ties to both Venables and Miguel Chavis.

“Once I got to see Coach Eason in his element, I knew that this is where I wanted to be,” Woods said.

Under Eason and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, Clemson has done its best to replenish its defensive line with five commitments — Woods, Vic Burley, AJ Hoffler, David Ojiegbe and Stephiylan Green — hoping to mitigate the losses that will come from those respective positions groups following the 2022 season.

“This is about to be the best d-line group that you will ever see,” Woods said. “We’re gonna come in and we’re gonna work. We’re all on the same page and we’re ready to grind. We’re gonna be the best ones.”

They’re already working on a nickname that rivals The Avengers and the Power Rangers.

Woods, who will enroll at Clemson in January, will have a chance to fight for playing time early. He understands that will be a big opportunity for not only him but his future teammates on the defensive line as well.

“I’m coming in like I’m not going to play,” he said. “That’s important to me. That’s always been my mindset. I’m not playing until I prove something.”

That’s not the only message Woods had Friday.

“Clemson fans, I’m coming ready to work and I’m coming to dominate,” Woods said. “Dominate the league, ACC, SEC or whatever we’re in because that don’t matter to me. I’m ready.”

Dear Old Clemson’s first event is July 24. Now there is a new way to support Clemson student-athletes. Come out and meet the freshmen football players at this meet and greet autograph session. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.