'That doesn't happen a lot': Clemson lands two 5-stars from Alabama's backyard

ALABASTER, Ala. — Clemson went into the state of Alabama and grabbed not one, but two five-star prospects.

That’s a big deal.

Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers on Friday night during a commitment ceremony at his high school’s football facility.

Dabo Swinney’s program plucked Woods right out of the University of Alabama’s backyard, just like it did with Justyn Ross.

In attendance for Woods’ announcement on Friday was Clemson’s five-star quarterback commit, Christopher Vizzina, who made the trip with his mother from Birmingham.

“To get a player of that caliber and take him out of Alabama, it says a lot about Clemson and it says a lot about Coach Swinney and the staff,” Vizzina told The Clemson Insider Friday. “If you look at that from afar, it’s gotta say something about Clemson. Taking two five-stars from the state of Alabama, that doesn’t happen a lot. That’s exciting.”

Vizzina is right. It doesn’t happen a lot.

In fact, Woods was certain that he was picking Alabama until he officially visited Clemson last month.

But rather than fitting in somebody else’s box or doing what somebody told him to do, Woods chose his own path and committed to Swinney and Clemson over the program that’s right in his own backyard.

Prior to his son’s announcement, Woods’ father, Jermaine, recounted the story of David and Goliath, drawing some comparisons to Peter’s recruitment.

“What’s interesting is right before David meets Goliath, Saul tells him to put on his armor,” Jermaine said while holding back tears. “David says to Saul, ‘That’s not my armor. I can’t wear that.’ I’m proud that this boy understands this, that he don’t have to wear everybody else’s armor. That he don’t have to live everybody else’s life. That he’s his own person.”

Peter made his decision to commit to Clemson and in doing so, gave the Tigers not one, but two five-star prospects in its 2023 class. His decision certainly sent shockwaves through the Yellowhammer State, but it shouldn’t surprise those who know Swinney and how he recruits.

This is what he does. And he did it again Friday night.

